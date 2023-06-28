Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 1.4% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.59. 891,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,945. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

