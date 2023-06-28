Hedges Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $188,933,000 after buying an additional 5,405,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,689,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,091,508. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

