Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,350 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,881. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 780,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,308. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

