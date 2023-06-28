Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.1 %

WBD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,728,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,270,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.