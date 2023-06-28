HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $596.21 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

