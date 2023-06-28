Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Down 80.6% in June

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $21.23.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.3403 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

