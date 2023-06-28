Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 134 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,305,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,231,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,061,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.88. The company had a trading volume of 78,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,928. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.87 and a 200 day moving average of $322.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

