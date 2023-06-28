Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. 484,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,072. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

