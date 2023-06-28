Hixon Zuercher LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hixon Zuercher LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.67. 919,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $468.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.18. The firm has a market cap of $440.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.