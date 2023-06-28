HM Payson & Co. Acquires 1,148 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

