HM Payson & Co. Acquires 3,973 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of WEX worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after buying an additional 360,299 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after buying an additional 245,030 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $479,096. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $177.57 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

