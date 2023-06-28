HM Payson & Co. Buys 2,240 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $77,871,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

