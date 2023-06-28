HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 16,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 27.1% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.8% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 32,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,986,848 shares of company stock worth $15,646,275 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

