HM Payson & Co. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

