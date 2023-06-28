HM Payson & Co. Purchases 26,020 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 262,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 323,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after buying an additional 93,425 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 192,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

