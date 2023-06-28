HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,143 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %

About Diageo

Shares of DEO opened at $170.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.07. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.