HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $170.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

