HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Update

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS HMNKF remained flat at $48.76 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76. HMS Networks AB has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Company Profile

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Edge, which bridges edge intelligence and versatile cloud connectivity to industrial equipment.

