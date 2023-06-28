HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Update

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS HMNKF remained flat at $48.76 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76. HMS Networks AB has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $53.47.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Company Profile
