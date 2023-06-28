Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.78

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 35055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $88,212. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,062,000 after purchasing an additional 646,999 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 123,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 240.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

