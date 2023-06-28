Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 4,435 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBMN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 642.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 74,874 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

