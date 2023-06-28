Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 5,782 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA remained flat at $45.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,612,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,451. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

