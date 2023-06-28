Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $232.02. 108,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

