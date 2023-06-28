Horan Securities Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

CINF traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.93. 123,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 809.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average is $108.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

