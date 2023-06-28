Horan Securities Inc. Has $117,000 Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. 978,648 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

