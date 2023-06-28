Horan Securities Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

