Horan Securities Inc. Has $491,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of CSX stock remained flat at $33.47 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,032,719. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

