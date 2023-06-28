Horan Securities Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Core Alternative ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Core Alternative ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CCOR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 34,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,462. Core Alternative ETF has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $33.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Core Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

