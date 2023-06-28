Horan Securities Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $190,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,944. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

