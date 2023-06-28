ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.75

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.75 and traded as high as $22.85. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 3,329,474 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.