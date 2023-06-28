IFP Advisors Inc Has $10.99 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,770 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 249,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $678,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.