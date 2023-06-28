IFP Advisors Inc Sells 217,491 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,491 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

