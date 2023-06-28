iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Up 15.6%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Free Report) shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 17,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 161,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$9.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

