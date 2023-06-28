Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 120 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $447,256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after buying an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after buying an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $102.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

