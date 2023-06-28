Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

