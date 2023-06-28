Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after buying an additional 659,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $256.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.