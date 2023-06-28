Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 263,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,148 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 156,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 84,978 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

EFR opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

