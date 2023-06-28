Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $999,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

