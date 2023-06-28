Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 303,296 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

