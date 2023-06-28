InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.10. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 104,586 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

InfuSystem Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31.

Insider Activity at InfuSystem

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 49,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

