Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Trading Up 1.9%

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 205,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 56,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 170,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

