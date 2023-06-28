Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Buys 638,301 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Wednesday, June 28th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90.

On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.4 %

BRK-B traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $334.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,028 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.41.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.