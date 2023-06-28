Insider Buying: Omnia Metals Group Ltd (ASX:OM1) Insider Buys 85,000 Shares of Stock

Omnia Metals Group Ltd (ASX:OM1 – Get Rating) insider James Warren purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,615.00 ($12,410.00).

Omnia Metals Group Ltd, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, platinum group elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ord Basin project that covers an area of 1,305 square kilometers located to the south of Kununurra, Western Australia.

