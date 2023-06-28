Insider Buying: The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Buys 995,000 Shares of Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Andrea Giunti Lombardo acquired 995,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,990,000 ($2,530,197.08).
The Quarto Group Stock Performance
Shares of QRT stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.33. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.06 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of £69.51 million, a PE ratio of 548.39 and a beta of 0.42.
About The Quarto Group
