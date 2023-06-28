Insider Buying: The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Buys 995,000 Shares of Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Andrea Giunti Lombardo acquired 995,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,990,000 ($2,530,197.08).

The Quarto Group Stock Performance

Shares of QRT stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.33. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.06 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of £69.51 million, a PE ratio of 548.39 and a beta of 0.42.

About The Quarto Group

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

