Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 11,163 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,468.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,396,876 shares in the company, valued at $98,831,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $186,310.47.

On Monday, June 12th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $185,529.06.

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $172,803.24.

Fastly Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,944. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,822 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 695,254 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.