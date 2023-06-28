Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RH stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.45. The stock had a trading volume of 974,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.58. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $351.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. RH’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. Analysts predict that RH will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

