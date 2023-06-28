Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells 49,053 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 49,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,083,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,055.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TOST traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. 7,100,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $46,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

