Insight Folios Inc Acquires 11,621 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 154.0% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 66.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 247.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,446,093. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

