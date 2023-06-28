Insight Folios Inc Acquires 273 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after acquiring an additional 508,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

