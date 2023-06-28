Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,804,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,724,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

