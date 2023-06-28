International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Decreased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.80. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

